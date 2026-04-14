Christmas in July in Virgin Gorda Just Got Easier with Tradewind Aviation

There’s something uniquely magical about “Christmas in July” in the British Virgin Islands—and this year, getting there is easier than ever.

For the first time, Tradewind Aviation is launching dedicated flights to Virgin Gorda timed specifically for the island’s beloved mid-summer celebration. Operating from San Juan between July 19–26, 2026, this limited-time service is designed to bring travelers straight into the heart of one of the Caribbean’s most distinctive events.

A Celebration Like No Other

“Christmas in July” in Virgin Gorda is anything but traditional. Think sun-soaked beach parties, live music drifting across the shoreline, and festive “Christmas on the sand” gatherings that blend holiday spirit with island energy.

Throughout the week, visitors can expect:

Lively beach events and nightly entertainment

Boat days and sunset sails with DJs and social crowds

Curated dining experiences, themed dinners, and pop-ups

A high-energy closing weekend that brings the entire island together

It’s a celebration that captures the true spirit of the BVI—community-driven, vibrant, and effortlessly fun.

A Strategic Move for Year-Round Travel

Tradewind Aviation’s new “Christmas in July” flights mark an exciting shift, extending access to Virgin Gorda beyond the traditional winter season. Known for operating up to six daily flights during peak months, the airline is now embracing the growing demand for off-season, experience-led travel.

By aligning service with this signature event, Tradewind is helping position Virgin Gorda as a compelling summer destination—offering travelers a fresh way to experience the islands.

The Tradewind Experience

Founded in 2001 by brothers Eric Zipkin and David Zipkin, Tradewind Aviation has built a reputation for delivering a more refined, personalized way to fly. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the company offers both private and scheduled flights across North America and the Caribbean, including sought-after destinations like Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, St. Barths, and the Bahamas.

Travelers can also benefit from Tradewind’s interline agreement with JetBlue, allowing for seamless connections and convenient luggage transfers into the Caribbean.

Beyond comfort and convenience, Tradewind is committed to sustainability. Since 2022, the airline has maintained a carbon offset program ensuring that 100% of flights achieve a Level 1 Carbon Neutral rating—a meaningful step toward more responsible travel.

Plan Your Summer Escape

With limited-time flights and a week full of unforgettable experiences, “Christmas in July” is quickly becoming one of the most exciting times to visit Virgin Gorda. Whether you’re drawn by the music, the energy, or simply the chance to celebrate something different, this is summer in the BVI at its best.

Now, with Tradewind Aviation’s dedicated service, your island holiday is just a short flight away.

For more details or to book, visit flytradewind.com or call 203-267-3305.