Tradewind Aviation: Flying Personal to the BVI and Beyond

For more than two decades, Tradewind Aviation has been redefining the way travelers experience air travel — and as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, that founding vision remains stronger than ever. Established in 2001 with a clear and uncompromising mission — that every flight deserves the highest quality aircraft, crew, and service — Tradewind continues to deliver a travel experience that feels more personal than commercial flying and more accessible than traditional private aviation.

Comfort & Safety at the Core

Step aboard one of Tradewind’s modern Pilatus PC-12 aircraft and you’ll immediately notice the difference. Spacious, pressurized cabins, air conditioning, and comfortable seating for friends, family, colleagues — and even pets — create a relaxed yet refined atmosphere. Every flight is operated by two professional pilots, and guests enjoy complimentary snacks, wine, and beer, ensuring the journey is as enjoyable as the destination.

Why the Caribbean Loves Tradewind

From private lounges to seamless connections, Tradewind is designed for travelers who value their time, comfort, and convenience.

VIP Experience – From check-in to arrival, passengers enjoy elevated service and access to exclusive lounges.

Direct BVI Access – Convenient scheduled service from San Juan to Tortola and Virgin Gorda makes reaching the British Virgin Islands effortless.

Streamlined Customs – U.S. travelers clear customs only at their final destination, simplifying the arrival process.

San Juan Lounge – Complimentary refreshments and WiFi make pre-flight time productive and comfortable.

Sustainability in Action

Tradewind is also committed to responsible aviation. Since January 2022, the company has offset 100% of its flights, achieving Level 1 Carbon Neutral status through its partnership with 4AIR. As of September 2025, Tradewind is proud to have offset 65,085.23 metric tons of CO₂ — a meaningful step toward reducing environmental impact while maintaining exceptional service.

Scheduled Service Expansion

As Tradewind marks 25 years of “flying personal,” the company continues to expand thoughtfully. On December 11, 2025, Tradewind has significantly grown its Bahamas network with new routes from Florida to Nassau, Marsh Harbour, and North Eleuthera — bringing its signature service to even more sought-after island destinations.

Whether you’re traveling to the British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, or beyond, Tradewind offers a seamless, stress-free journey that begins long before takeoff.

📍 Book Your Next Flight

Scheduled Service: scheduledservice@flytradewind.com | +1 203-267-3305 (option 1)

Private Charter: sales@flytradewind.com | +1 203-267-3305 (option 2)

Or visit flytradewind.com