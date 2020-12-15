Dolphin Water Taxi Now Offers Round Trip Service from STT to BVI – “Fly In, Water Taxi Out”!

Worried about how to get to the BVI during the COVID-19 restrictions? Well Dolphin Water Taxi has got you covered with their convenient “Fly In and Water Taxi Out” round trip VIP service from St. Thomas to Tortola.

Dolphin Water Taxi is now accepting now accepting reservations for round trip travel by air from STT to EIS and returning via water taxi from various locations in the BVI including dockside pickup at your charter boat. To make this possible, Dolphin has leased three (3) twin engine charter planes in St. Thomas and placed them into service for the next 6 weeks and possibly beyond.

At their counter space in the St. Thomas airport, Dolphin reps will meet and greet guests with free cold beer, water, and rum shots while waiting for luggage. Then they simply escort travelers down past the ticketing counter area and get them loaded onto the plane for the 20min trip to Beef Island for entry into the BVI. After their charter, Dolphin pre-clear travelers out of the BVI, and a water taxi will pick them up dockside at their charter boat or other location. They run to Cruz bay for US clearance, and then Red Hook for our Dolphin cab back to STT.

With our regular operations restricted due to COVID-19, pricing is now $199pp to Beef Island airport in Tortola by our air charter partners, and $169pp returning from any charter dock by water taxi (5 guest min fare base), plus International processing fees.

Rest assured, your Dolphin staff will be there to assist along the way: By phone and email in advance of your travel, at the STT bag claim area to help connect with your Dolphin Airbridge charter flight to Tortola, at your BVI charter dock for boarding on your return date/time, and in Red Hook to get you handled by our land transport back to the STT airport.