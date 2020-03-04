Christi Maddox of Villas Virgin Gorda contacted BVI Traveller to say that Beloved Villa on Virgin Gorda is now open for vacation rentals. Beloved Villa is an affordable, 4 bedroom, 4 bath villa situated just steps away from Little Trunk and Spring Bay.

Nestled amongst the boulders and tropical vegetation on over an acre of land, sits a unique island home. It is a haven of peace and tranquility – where you can sit on the large deck, sip on your rum punch, and gaze at the “vistas” of the Caribbean Sea and the numerous islands on the horizon.

Beloved Villa: +1 284-540-8002 | [email protected]