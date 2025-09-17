Nyammin’ – BVI Rum Cakes

September 17th, 2025

Nyammin’ is a Caribbean food brand founded by three British Virgin Islanders on a mission to enhance Caribbean awareness through cuisine and culture. The name is inspired by “nyam,” a Caribbean slang term meaning “eat” or “taste.”

In collaboration with the Callwood Rum Distillery — the BVI’s only operating rum distillery and one of the oldest continuously operating pot distilleries in the Caribbean — Nyammin’ launched the must-have BVI rum cake, which is locally made and infused with Arundel Cane Rum.

Through signature products, immersive culinary experiences, and creative collaborations, Nyammin’ shares more than just food — they serve up stories, traditions, and an authentic taste of the British Virgin Islands.

Follow @wenyamminbvi to see what they’ve been up to lately and be sure to add tasting their cakes to your BVI to-do list!

