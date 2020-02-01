Pirates Bight Bar, Restaurant & Gift Shop on Norman Island has been completely rebuilt since Irma. A BVI fixture for many years, Pirates Bight attracts both visitors and locals alike who come ashore for the great island vibe and fun atmosphere. Pirate’s Bight offers great food and ice cold drinks daily plus a beautiful beach, blue skies and clear blue seas to complete the experience.

Norman Island, home of Pirates Bight, is perhaps most famous for being the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, Treasure Island. Today, Norman Island offers one of the safest and most scenic harbors in the British Virgin Islands. The anchorage known as “The Bight” offers over 100 moorings available for guest use and is central to numerous world famous scuba diving and snorkel sites such as the Caves and the Indians. The 610 acre privately owned and uninhabited island also boast numerous hiking trails and a breath taking white sand beach, which is the site of Pirates Bight Restaurant.

Pirates Bight has their own ferry that runs between Hannah Bay and Pirates Bight.

Pirates Bight Bar, Restaurant & Gift Shop: +1 284-443-1305

Photo credit: Andy Pipkin via Facebook