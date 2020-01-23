Learn to Sail in the Beautiful Caribbean with Sailing Virgins!

January 23rd, 2020

Sailing Virgins Sailing School BVI

James Kell, one of the founders, of Sailing Virgins provided the following update. He remarked, “If you are in your 20s or 30s, want a full-on adventure that offers a ‘vacation with a qualification’, come and talk to us!”

Offering ASA and NauticEd programs, Sailing Virgins is the highest rated sailing academy in the Caribbean and has its own free sailing tips channel on YouTube. In addition, The British Virgin Islands are legendary for their consistent “Goldilocks” breeze: perfect conditions for sailing. Combining that with some of the top beaches in the world – and crystal clear waters – makes for an incredible spot to learn how to sail.

Sailing Virgins: +1 (415) 619-2704 | [email protected]

