Turtle Bay House offers the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxed comfort. This villa is located in Nail Bay Resort on Virgin Gorda. One of the best features of the home is the beautiful quiet beach accessible by a path below the home. Whilst it’s difficult to have a bad view in the BVI, the views from this exceptional property are truly outstanding.

Turtle Bay House has recently been renovated to the highest of standards with travertine tile, granite, stainless steel hardware of the highest quality, and custom mahogany millwork, doors and windows throughout. Spacious shady terraces from each bedroom and around the pool and lounge area are just perfect for lying back, pina colada in hand, and enjoying the ocean, island and sunset vistas that seem to go on forever.

Situated above Mountain Trunk Bay amidst beautiful tropical gardens, this lovely house offers a king suite, queen suite, double suite and a suite with two twin beds. All suites feature en-suite bathrooms. All rooms open onto spacious patios with breathtaking views down Sir Francis Drake Channel and the islands surrounding Virgin Gorda. The Great Room is a wonderful place to relax, unwind and enjoy the magnificent views. The unparalleled beauty and exceptional privacy of this home will ensure that your stay at Turtle Bay Villa will truly be an unforgettable experience!

Turtle Bay House: +1 284-346-3000 | [email protected]