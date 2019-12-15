Get a By-the-Cabin Deal for Valentines Day Week with The Catamaran Company!

The Catamaran Company invites you to discover The British Virgin Islands aboard “The BVI Explorer”. Their By-the-Cabin Bucket List sailing vacations combine the convenience of booking a single stateroom with the upscale sophistication of an all-inclusive Crewed yacht. Couples can experience the British Virgin Islands in the best way possible on a luxury 42 foot catamaran. Their yachts feature air-conditioned staterooms with en-suite private bathroom.

The Catamaran Company will give you the best possible experience you can have in the British Virgin Islands as they will take you to the most popular locations. Visit Virgin Gorda that is famous for “The Baths”, which have been described by many as the Eighth Wonder of the World. The site is characterized by huge boulders and crystal blue water with a sparkling white-sand beach. Other island stops on the BVI Explorer experience include Jost Van Dyke, home to the famous Foxy’s and Soggy Dollar Bar! Peter Island, and Norman Island, where snorkelers and divers can explore the famous underwater caves as a highlight to their sailing vacation.

Treat your Valentine to a bucket list vacation in February 2020 with this special deal in the British Virgin islands. Dates are February 8 to February 15, 2020. There are three cabins available to book. Price per person is $2,400.

Package includes:

7 Nights sailing on a beautiful Lagoon 42 catamaran

Air-conditioned staterooms with en-suite private bathroom

Experienced Captain and Chef

4 dinners, 4 lunches and 7 breakfasts

Appetizers and desserts

Standard open bar (beer, wine and liquor)

Onboard sporting equipment

Mooring fees/taxes

The Catamaran Company: +1 800-262-0308 or +1 284-494-6661 | [email protected]