Virgin Charter Yachts Now Offering Catamaran Charters in the BVI!

Virgin Charter Yachts has announced the addition of their first-ever sailing catamaran to the bareboat charter fleet—a 2019 Voyage 480 named ‘Destiny.’ The Voyage 480 is a high-performance, fast and comfortable sailing catamaran that can accommodate eight guests in four double cabins, each with their own en-suite head (bathroom).

As a boutique charter company previously offering exclusively power catamarans and motor yachts for charter, Virgin Charter Yachts always intended to expand into sailing yachts when the right opportunity arose. Alexia Lucas, VCY Director, stated “Although we have offered luxury motor yachts and power catamarans for decades, we’ve always planned to expand into sailing catamarans.” Lucas continued: “We have been waiting to find a luxury catamaran that was the ‘right fit’ for our clients, and one that would compliment our personally curated fleet. We focus on offering our guests the newest, highest performance, and most well-optioned yachts in all of the BVI. The quality and features of the Voyage 480 were exactly what we had been looking for!”