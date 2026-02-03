Welcome to the Villas Virgin Gorda Family – Raku Villa 🌴

We’re excited to share some great news—Raku Villa has officially joined the Villas Virgin Gorda portfolio, and it’s one we’ve been eager to introduce.

Set right along the bouldered shoreline of Crooks Bay, Raku Villa is the kind of place that instantly makes you slow down, kick off your shoes, and settle into island time. Designed with families and groups in mind, this oceanfront retreat blends modern comfort with relaxed Virgin Gorda style—perfect for reconnecting, unwinding, and making memories together.

Space to Gather… and Room to Spread Out

Raku Villa comfortably sleeps up to 12 guests across a beautifully designed five-bedroom layout, with a main house and a separate guest house. It’s ideal for multi-generational families, groups of friends, or anyone who wants shared spaces without feeling crowded.

Every detail feels thoughtful—from the air-conditioned bedrooms to the flow between indoor and outdoor living areas—making it easy to feel at home from the moment you arrive.

Oceanfront Living at Its Best

One of Raku’s standout features is its outdoor living space. With direct access to the sea, a private pool, and sweeping ocean views, it’s a villa that encourages you to spend your days outside.

Lounge on plush daybeds, curl up in hanging egg chairs, or stretch out on rattan loungers while listening to the waves. Calm bay waters make snorkeling easy and fun for all ages—and yes, there are snorkel sets for kids, too.

Evenings are made for alfresco dining around the oversized live-edge table that seats everyone comfortably. And if you enjoy cooking, the outdoor kitchen—with grill, refrigerator, and ice maker—makes casual island meals a breeze.

Comfortable, Thoughtful Interiors

Inside the main house, the villa balances style and comfort beautifully. The open kitchen features sleek stainless-steel appliances and ThinkGlass countertops, flowing into a welcoming family room with ocean views. A media room keeps kids (and adults) entertained with a projector screen, gaming systems, and classic board games, while a small office and gym add flexibility for longer stays.

Each of the four ensuite bedrooms in the main house is designed with comfort in mind—Tempur-Pedic mattresses, blackout blinds, ceiling fans, and modern bathrooms throughout. The layout is especially family-friendly, with adjacent bedrooms that work well for parents traveling with young children.

A Private Guest House Retreat

For guests who want extra privacy, the separate guest house is a gem. It includes a queen bedroom, full bath, kitchen, family room with a pull-out sofa, private balcony with ocean views, and its own laundry space—perfect for grandparents, couples, or teens who want their own corner of the villa.

A Location That Has It All

Raku Villa’s location in Crooks Bay puts you close to some of Virgin Gorda’s most loved spots. The Baths, Devil’s Bay, and Little Trunk Bay are just minutes away, while Copper Mine National Park lies in the opposite direction. Restaurants, grocery stores, and local shops are an easy drive north—close enough for convenience, far enough to feel peaceful.

Why We Love Raku Villa

Raku Villa feels easy. It’s luxurious without being stuffy, family-friendly without sacrificing style, and perfectly suited for travelers who want to truly enjoy Virgin Gorda together. Whether you’re floating in the pool, snorkeling the bay, sharing meals at sunset, or simply enjoying the view, Raku invites you to slow down and savor island life.

Welcome Raku Villa to the BVI Traveller community, and can’t wait to help guests experience everything this special home—and Virgin Gorda—has to offer.