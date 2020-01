In a recent NY Times article that listed 52 places to visit in the world during 2020 the BVI came it at #2. In its headline, the article described the BVI as “An island chain devastated by hurricanes rebounds with an environmental bent.”

The article goes on to discuss the return of Little Dix Bay, Norman Island’s planned development, Necker, Bitter End, Cooper and the Willy T.

