With the BVI Opening December 1st, Now Is the Time to Visit Virgin Gorda!

With the BVI opening on December 1st, now is the time to book a stay in one of Virgin Gorda’s luxury villas. To make your search easier, BVI Traveller has compiled a complete list of accommodations on Virgin Gorda to choose from. From one bedroom cottages in tropical gardens, to beachfront villas among huge granite boulders, to hillside villas with expansive ocean views, there is something to suit every traveller’s needs.

Virgin Gorda is truly one of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean, where you can disconnect, relax and enjoy this gem of the British Virgin Islands. Enjoy the beauty of the natural wonders of the Baths, sailing in the North Sound or a hike to the top of Gorda Peak. On Virgin Gorda incredible white sand beaches, the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and great snorkeling abound. And, there are a wide range of restaurants to choose from that will satisfy even the most discerning of palates. Virgin Gorda is definitely ready for visitors again now!

Villa Rental Agencies

A Dream Come True Villa Rentals

Best of BVI Villas

BVI Vacation Villas

BVI Villa Rental

Guavaberry Spring Bay Deluxe Villas

Villas Virgin Gorda

Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals

Resort Villas

Mango Bay Resort Villas – Mahoe Bay

Oil Nut Bay Villas – Oil Nut Bay

Villa Rentals By Owner

Baraka Point Estate Villa – Nail Bay

Batu Villa – The Baths

Bellamare Villa – Mahoe Bay

Mon Repos Villa – The Baths

On The Rocks Villa – Little Trunk Bay

Red Rock Villa & Spa – Baths

South Sound Villa – South Sound

Sunset Watch Villa – Nail Bay

Tamarind Villa – Leverick Bay

Valley Trunk Estate Villa – Valley Trunk Bay

Villa Aquamare – Mahoe Bay

Villa Mirabella – Windy Hill

Villa Tamar – Leverick Bay